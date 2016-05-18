Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
May 18 Tesla Motors Inc said it would sell $2 billion of stock to help finance the accelerated launch of its new Model 3 electric sedan.
Shares were down 1.8 percent at $207.30 following the news after markets closed on Wednesday.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk surprised investors last month with his decision to speed up the introduction of the Model 3, a smaller, less expensive car than Tesla has built, and expand production capacity at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California.
As part of the sale, Tesla said it would offer about $1.4 billion of shares, with the remaining shares to be sold by Musk to cover taxes connected with his exercise of more than 5.5 million stock options.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are bookrunners. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
Feb 1 British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
* Reckitt Benckiser is in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: