GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
TOKYO Dec 27 Panasonic Corp and Tesla Motors said on Tuesday they have agreed to start production of photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.
In a joint statement, the two companies said they plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019.
The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Jan 25 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said it withdrew natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility for a second day in a row on Wednesday to support the reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems during a cold snap.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Officials from President Donald Trump's administration are currently reviewing the content of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website, but have no immediate plans to remove the website content on climate change, The Hill quoted an EPA spokesman as saying on Wednesday.