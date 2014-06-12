DETROIT, June 12 Tesla Motors on
Thursday said it will allow others to use its intellectual
property in hopes of speeding up development of electric cars by
all manufacturers.
Tesla's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk
said the company will not take legal action against anyone who
"in good faith, wants to use our technology."
Musk also said in a posting on the company's website, "We
believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and
the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly evolving
technology platform."
