July 13 Electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors has added a lower-priced version of its Model X crossover. The new Tesla Model X 60D is priced from $74,000, $9,000 less than the Model X 75D. Equipped with a 60kWh battery, the 60D has less torque and a shorter range between charges than the 75D.

Last month, Tesla cut the base price of its Model S sedan to $66,000. Tesla has missed its sales targets in the first two quarters this year. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)