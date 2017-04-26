By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, April 26
DETROIT, April 26 Tesla Inc has lost its top
safety rating from Consumer Reports, which said the electric
carmaker failed to install an emergency braking feature that it
promised to owners as standard equipment.
The magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles
sold in the United States, said early Tuesday that the Tesla
Model S sedan is losing its top ranking in the ultra-luxury car
category, falling to third place behind the Lexus LS and BMW 7
Series.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment. Consumer
Reports said it was told by Tesla that it planned to provide a
software update this Thursday that would enable the feature on
Tesla vehicles built since late October.
The California automaker last week recalled 53,000 Model S
and Model X vehicles to fix an unrelated parking brake issue.
Consumer Reports said both Tesla models previously came with
standard automatic emergency braking, a feature that helps
reduce accidents. It said Tesla had cited a software issue for
delays of up to six months in enabling the feature on more
recent vehicles.
A number of auto companies have agreed to phase in standard
automatic emergency braking on most vehicles over the next four
years, including such mainstream models as the Toyota Corolla.
Consumer Reports said it would re-evaluate the Tesla scores
"once Tesla deploys AEB to all owners and starts selling all new
vehicles with the feature activated."
Consumer Reports said Tesla, in an emailed statement to the
magazine, said the company expects to include AEB in a software
update slated to be pushed to owners later this week. The
magazine said the software update, which is delivered wirelessly
to Tesla vehicles much like updates on a smartphone, could take
up to two weeks to take effect in all vehicles.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David
Gregorio)