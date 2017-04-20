April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.

Shares of the U.S. luxury electric car maker dropped 1.3 percent to $301.50 in afternoon trading. (bit.ly/2ovjTzb) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)