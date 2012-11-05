Nov 5 Tesla Motors Inc reported a
bigger quarterly loss on Monday as it ramped up production of
its Model S sedan, and the electric carmaker maintained its 2012
revenue outlook.
Tesla said its third-quarter loss had widened to $110.8
million, or $1.05 per share, from $65.1 million, or 63 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Tesla reported a loss of 92 cents
per share, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 90
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue came to $50 million, up 16 percent from a year
earlier and up 88 percent from the previous quarter. Analysts
had expected $48.3 million.
Palo Alto, California-based Tesla maintained its 2012
revenue outlook of between $400 million and $440 million. In
late September, the company had cut its previous forecast of
$560 million to $600 million due to a slower-than-anticipated
rollout of its key product, the Model S.