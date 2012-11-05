* Sees Model S production at 400 per week by next month
* Sees gross margin halfway to 25 pct goal at year-end
* Shares rise nearly 8 percent
(Adds CEO comment, details on versions of Model S;
updates share price)
By Bernie Woodall
Nov 5 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
said on Monday it was on track to reach an annual
production rate of 20,000 for its Model S sedan in December,
sending its shares up nearly 8 percent.
The company also said that by the end of the current quarter
it would be halfway to its goal of a 25 percent gross margin.
The positive outlook overshadowed Tesla's report of a wider
third-quarter loss.
Within four to five weeks, the company will be making 400
Model S cars per week, a rate of 20,000 per year, Chief
Executive Elon Musk said on a conference call with analysts.
Musk said that in the third quarter Tesla passed through a
risky period as it ramped up to mass produce a car for the first
time in its history.
"Tesla is really past the point of high risk," he said.
"Several months ago, I said that the coming several months would
really be the test for Tesla and the classic phrase of going
through the valley of death. I feel as though we are through
that valley at this point."
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said that "given the
ability of a new auto company to consume cash, better visibility
on the pace of production ramp is critical." He said Tesla was
ramping up production faster than Morgan Stanley had expected.
Tesla shares were up $2.27 to $31.19 in afternoon trading on
Nasdaq.
The company ended the third quarter with $109 million in
cash. After the quarter ended, it raised $222 million, bringing
its total available cash to $330 million.
Weekly Model S production was 100 cars at the end of the
quarter and is now up to 200, Tesla said. That would be an
increase from only five per week in early July, it said.
Production of the Model S, Tesla's first mass-produced car,
began on June 22.
By the end of the first quarter of 2013, Tesla will be
making the Model S with three different battery sizes.
MODEL S VERSIONS
The basic Model S, which will go into production in the
first quarter, will have a base price of $57,400 before a $7,500
federal tax credit for plug-in vehicles. Tesla says the model
will have a 40 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and will be
able to travel 160 miles on a full charge, but that has not yet
been tested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Model S version that Tesla expects will be the biggest
seller is one with a 60 kilowatt-hour battery the company says
will travel 230 miles on a full charge, also not yet tested by
the EPA. It will cost $66,500 before tax credits and options.
Production of that model is to begin late in the fourth quarter.
Tesla delivered 253 Model S sedans in the third quarter -
"Signature" versions with 85 kilowatt-hour lithium ion batteries
- and expects to deliver 2,500 to 3,000 in the fourth quarter.
All Model S sedans delivered this year will be "Signature"
versions that the company says can travel 300 miles on a full
charge. Using a new varied-driving test for plug-in vehicles,
the EPA said its range is 265 miles on a full charge. This
version sells at a base price of $95,400, before the tax credit
for plug-in vehicles.
Tesla would not say what the average selling price is for
its cars, but Musk reported many orders for Signature
"Performance" versions that start at $105,400 before tax
credits.
Tesla's first car, the Roadster, was a limited-production
sports car that cost $110,000 to $140,000 or more, before the
federal tax credit. Its production run - 2,500 vehicles - has
ended in North America and Asia and only a few more will be sold
in Europe, Tesla said. The first Roadster was made in March
2008.
GROSS MARGIN TARGET
Musk said he has "very high confidence" that full production
of the Model S is near, and that Tesla will exceed its goal of a
25 percent gross margin.
Tesla said it would be halfway to that margin goal by the
end of the fourth quarter. Gross margin for the third quarter
was negative 17 percent due to costs associated with launching
Model S sales and spreading the expense of running the company's
factory in Fremont, California, over the small number of cars
produced by end-September.
Tesla said its third-quarter loss widened to $110.8 million,
or $1.05 per share, from $65.1 million, or 63 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, mainly stock-based compensation
expenses, Tesla reported a loss of 92 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts' average forecast was a loss of 90 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue came to $50 million, up 16 percent from a year
earlier and up 88 percent from the previous quarter. Analysts
had expected $48.3 million.
Palo Alto, California-based Tesla maintained its 2012
revenue outlook of between $400 million and $440 million. In
late September, the company cut its previous forecast of $560
million to $600 million due to a slower-than-anticipated rollout
of the Model S.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John
Wallace)