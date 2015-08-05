BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
DETROIT Aug 5 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc's net loss widened in the second quarter, and it continued to burn through cash ahead of the launch of its Model X crossover car and the opening of its Nevada battery factory, the company said Wednesday.
Tesla lost $184.2 million, compared with a loss of $61.9 million in the 2014 second quarter. Revenue climbed 24 percent to $955.0 million, from $769.3 million, as car sales continued to rise.
On an adjusted basis, Tesla said it lost 48 cents a share, less than the 60 cents analysts had expected. In the year-earlier period, Tesla said, it earned 13 cents a share on an adjusted basis.
Tesla stock on Wednesday closed up 1.4 percent at $270.13 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017