UPDATE 3-Dollar General looks to fortify strong sales growth with pay hikes
* Sees FY profit of $4.25-$4.50/shr vs est $4.39 (Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)
Feb 19 Tesla Motors Inc, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, posted better-than-expected results on Wednesday on strong demand for the Model S electric car.
The Palo Alto, California-based company, which was founded in 2003, earned $46 million, or 33 cents per share, excluding one-time items, during the fourth quarter. The average analyst estimate called for a per-share profit of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including items, the company reported a net loss of 13 cents a share.
Tesla shares were up 5.4 percent in extended trade late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Sees FY profit of $4.25-$4.50/shr vs est $4.39 (Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.