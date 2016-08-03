Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; says may divest coal business
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.
Aug 3 Tesla Motors Inc reported its 13th straight quarterly loss as a rise in sales of its Model S and Model X electric cars failed to make up for the huge cost of ramping up production.
Tesla, run by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk, said its net loss widened to $293.2 million, or $2.09 per share, in the second quarter, from $184.2 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 33 percent to $1.27 billion in the quarter ended June 30.
The company, which has offered to buy solar panel installer SolarCity Corp for $2.6 billion, said it was on track to deliver about 50,000 new Model S and Model X vehicles during the second half of 2016.
Tesla reported last month that it had missed its delivery target for the second consecutive quarter, raising doubts that it would hit its annual target. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, Jan 31 Chrysaor, which has just bought much of Shell's UK North Sea assets for up to $3.8 billion, said it was in the market for more North Sea deals to expand its newly acquired position as one of the basin's biggest independent producers.
BRASILIA, Jan 31 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday a judge had ordered the suspension of the sale of petrochemical companies Suape and Citepe.