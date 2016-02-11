Feb 11 Tesla Motors Inc's shares rose as much as 8 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the electric luxury car maker forecast a big jump in vehicle sales this year, a target some Wall Street analysts found ambitious.

The company's shares rose to $155 despite a bigger fourth-quarter loss, as Chief Executive Elon Musk promised investors on Wednesday that Tesla would start making money this year.

Shares later pared some gains to trade 3 percent higher.

Tesla said it planned to deliver 80,000-90,000 Model S premium sedans and Model X crossover SUVs in 2016, about 8 percent more than market estimates, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

"While outlook is not unachievable, it does rely on meaningful acceleration of both Model X and total deliveries," RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak said.

"(In) the past 2 years, final actual deliveries were 8-10 percent below initial guidance."

Spak, who has a "sector perform" rating on the stock, cut his price target to $180 from $240.

At least five other brokerages also cut their price targets. UBS was the most bearish, cutting its target to $140 from $160.

Tesla started deliveries of its crossover SUVs Model X in September and delivered only 206 by the end of the year. The company plans to unveil its low-cost sedan, Model 3, on March 31, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2017.

Tesla has been struggling with production delays and cheap gas prices, which was expected to hit demand for electric cars. The company's heavily shorted stock has lost more than a third of its value in the past year, up to Wednesday's close.

Also of concern is the company's cash burn rate.

Tesla's capital expenses jumped 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter, while its cash reserves dropped to $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31 from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

"Heading into Q4, investor concern was focused on cash flow, so we think the headline of ... net cash flow positive guidance for 2016 will likely create a lot of excitement," UBS analyst Colin Langan said.

"However, it seems the underlying story is not as good," he said. Tesla's estimate of being net cash flow positive in 2016 is misleading, he said, because it included draw-downs from its $1 billion asset-backed loan.

Langan expects free cash flow to remain a key investor concern over the next couple of years. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Kirti Pandey)