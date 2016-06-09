WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. auto safety investigators are reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla Motors Inc Model S cars, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Bryan Thomas, a spokesman for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the agency is "examining the potential suspension issue on the Tesla Model S, and is seeking additional information from vehicle owners and the company." The review is a step before the agency decides whether to open a formal investigation leading to a potential safety recall.

