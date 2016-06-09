BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. auto safety investigators are reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla Motors Inc Model S cars, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
Bryan Thomas, a spokesman for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the agency is "examining the potential suspension issue on the Tesla Model S, and is seeking additional information from vehicle owners and the company." The review is a step before the agency decides whether to open a formal investigation leading to a potential safety recall.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.