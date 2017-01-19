BRIEF-Live Ventures Inc's board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock
* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday is expected to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a Tesla Motors Inc car driver using its semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot without seeking a recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.
The auto safety agency did not find evidence of a defect that would have required a safety recall of the cars, the source said.
Tesla in September unveiled improvements to its Autopilot software, adding new limits on hands-off driving and other improvements that chief executive Elon Musk has said likely would have prevented a fatality in May.
Tesla's Autopilot, introduced in October 2015, has been the focus of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a Tesla Model S driver, Joshua Brown, was killed while using the technology in a May 7 collision with a truck in Florida. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20