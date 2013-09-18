By Rory Carroll
| Sept 17
Sept 17 Electric car company Tesla Motors
is working to produce a car capable of running on
"auto-pilot" within the next three years, CEO Elon Musk said,
joining tech giant Google and rival carmakers in the
race to roll a driverless car into the market.
The California-based company's autonomous car would allow
the driver to hand 90 percent of the control of the car over to
the vehicle's computer system, Musk said in an interview with
the Financial Times newspaper.
Fully autonomous cars would take longer to develop, he said.
The self-driving car would be developed in-house using
Tesla's own technology, not that of another company, Musk said
in comments confirmed by a Tesla spokesperson.
Tesla's online job board currently has a post for an
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Controls Engineer, who will
be responsible for helping "Tesla's effort to pioneer fully
automated driving."
On top of the technical obstacles, legal and safety issues
must be overcome before driverless cars are allowed on the road.
European Union laws currently call for drivers to control
their cars at all times.
And it is unclear whether the multi-billion dollar car
insurance industry has any appetite to back the cars until the
technology is proven, although driverless cars would be free
from human error and programmed to obey traffic laws, features
that could appeal to insurers.
Buyers may also be skittish about purchasing a car that
drives itself until its safety has been proved through real
world experience.
Musk's three-year timeline is more ambitious than timelines
set out by other carmakers, as well as analysts that say it will
take 10 to 15 years before self-driving cars become a reality.
Germany's Daimler AG and Japan's Nissan
have both said they hope to begin selling self-driving cars by
the end of the decade.
Daimler already offers technology that allows for partly
automated driving such as traffic jam assistance in its top-line
S-Class Mercedes, which can maintain distance to other cars in
stop-and-go situations.
Google has fitted out several cars with radar-like equipment
that lets them navigate roads in California and Nevada. Google
did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the status of
its driverless car program.
California Governor Jerry Brown signed a law last year
allowing the Mountain View-based internet giant to test its
self-driving cars on the road.