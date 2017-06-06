UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
June 6 Tesla Inc said its investors approved all five of its proposals, including one that shot down a move to make its directors stand for reelection each year, at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds had urged fellow Tesla shareholders to vote for a proposal aimed at the declassification of the company's board, arguing that "annual accountability can lead to increased company performance." (bit.ly/2rUhocK) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.