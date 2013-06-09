June 9 Shares of Tesla Motors Inc, which makes electric cars that are widely praised for performance, could fall more than 50 percent unless the company can get stronger, cheaper batteries that will allow it to cut the $90,000-plus vehicle sticker price in half, Barron's said.

The company's current Model S is too expensive to attract the hundreds of thousands of buyers each year needed to support the stock price, Barron's said in its June 10 edition. The battery for the model, which will run about 230 miles on a charge, costs tens of thousands of dollars.

Barron's said a more affordable model Gen III that is expected in three years will have a less expensive battery, but a driving range that is too short to generate the sales that are priced into the stock.

Its shares traded at $102.04 on Friday and have ranged from $25.52 in August to $114.90 last month. They could be worth as little as $50, according to Barron's.