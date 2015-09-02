SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 Tesla Motors Inc
said on Wednesday that customers who reserved its first luxury
electric crossover, the Model X Signature series, could now
customize their models, with prices ranging from $132,000 and
$144,000.
That puts the electric car maker one step closer to delivery
of the first, special version of the Model X sport utility
vehicle, which has been eagerly awaited since it was announced
in early 2012.
The premium-priced Signature series will be the first of the
new Model X cars, with deliveries to begin this month, a Tesla
spokeswoman said.
It is customary for automakers to debut higher-priced
versions of their cars before introducing more-standard models.
Tesla has been spending heavily ahead of the launch of the
Model X, its first battery-powered SUV to follow the Model S
sedan to market, even as it prepares to roll out in 2017 a
cheaper, mass-market vehicle starting at $35,000, the Model 3.
The limited-edition Signature series cars, which will be
available in a unique red color not offered for the standard
Model X, include such features as self-parking capacity and
enhanced sound. Optional add-ons include packages for subzero
weather or towing.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)