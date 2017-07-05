NEW YORK, July 5 Tesla Inc shares slid
more than 7 percent on Wednesday, the biggest percentage decline
in more than a year, on poorer-than-expected delivery numbers,
yet the luxury electric carmaker's stock price remained above
analysts' median target.
Silicon Valley disruptor Tesla has upset the century-old
automobile industry, and in April overtook General Motors to
become the U.S. carmaker with the largest market capitalization.
On Wednesday, its shares fell 7.2 percent to $327.09, its
lowest in more than a month. It was the biggest daily percentage
fall since June 22, 2016.
That followed a 2.5 percent decline on Monday, when Tesla
said it delivered 47,100 electric sedans and SUVs in the first
half, at the lower end of its forecast of 47,000 to 50,000.
Tesla said a "severe shortfall" of new battery packs had
constrained vehicle manufacturing until June, and it said
second-half deliveries of the Model S sedan and Model X sports
utility vehicle should exceed those of the first half.
"We see Tesla shares as an over-valued show-me story that
has traded as a concept stock given the dislocation between
share price performance and our/consensus estimates," analysts
at Cowen and Company said in a note.
Despite, sharp losses over the last two days, Tesla shares
remain up about 53 percent this year.
The median price target on the stock is $309.50. Even after
the two-day slide in the shares, the stock is about 7 percent
above that. Less than 20 S&P 500 Index constituents can top
that.
On average, S&P 500 stocks trade between 7 and 9 percent
below the Street's target, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While Tesla has been trading above the median target price
for months, that margin mushroomed in June with the stock
trading as much as 25 percent above the median target.
Some 14 of the 21 analysts who cover Tesla have a sell or
hold rating on the shares.
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-owned Volvo said all
its car models launched after 2019 will be electric or hybrids,
making it the first major traditional automaker to set a date
for phasing out vehicles powered solely by the internal
combustion engine.
While the Volvo announcement could be seen as validation for
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision, it also highlights the intense
competition Tesla is likely to face, Barclays analyst Brian
Johnson said in a note.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Gregorio)