DETROIT, June 3 Tesla Motors Inc annual
meeting:
* CEO Musk says company "quite advanced" in planning for
battery gigafactory
* CEO Musk says feel "really good" about partnership with
Panasonic Corp
including daily meetings
* CEO Musk says production of Gen III car and gigafactory will
move together
* CEO Musk says has committed to be CEO through production of
Gen III car, in
4-5 year time frame, then will reassess
* CEO Musk says next-generation roadster is "probably five
years away"
* CEO Musk says company may build on three sites for
gigafactory
* CEO Musk says Tesla will always be a manufacturing company