DETROIT, June 3 Tesla Motors Inc annual meeting: * CEO Musk says company "quite advanced" in planning for battery gigafactory * CEO Musk says feel "really good" about partnership with Panasonic Corp

including daily meetings * CEO Musk says production of Gen III car and gigafactory will move together * CEO Musk says has committed to be CEO through production of Gen III car, in

4-5 year time frame, then will reassess * CEO Musk says next-generation roadster is "probably five years away" * CEO Musk says company may build on three sites for gigafactory * CEO Musk says Tesla will always be a manufacturing company