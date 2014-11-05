DETROIT Nov 5 Electric car maker Tesla Motors
Inc said its third-quarter loss nearly doubled from a
year ago to $75 million, as manufacturing, sales and development
expenses increased to meet rising demand.
Revenue doubled to $852 million. The company delivered a
record 7,785 Model S sedans in the quarter, most of them in
North America.
Research and development spending climbed as Tesla added a
new dual-motor version of the Model S and readied the Model X
crossover for production in early 2015.
Tesla shares were up nearly 5 percent at $241.55 in
after-market trading after closing on Wednesday at $230.97 per
share.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert in Detroit;
editing by Matthew Lewis)