BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
DETROIT May 7 Tesla Motors Inc earnings conference call with CEO Elon Musk and CFO Deepak Ahuja: * CEO Musk says company has letter of intent with Panasonic for battery factory * CEO Musk says California back in running as site for battery plant * CEO Musk says Panasonic would be only company producing cells in the factory * CEO Musk says expects to bring in cells from other factories in the world,
with a lot being Panasonic cells but other suppliers as well * CEO Musk says Model X crossover vehicle is coming in the second quarter of next year * CFO says 2015 will be dominated by spending on gigafactory * CEO says company does not have demand issue in China, it has a lot of demand
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.