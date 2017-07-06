July 6 Tesla Inc's Model S did not get
the top score in certain tests by the Insurance Institute for
Highway Safety (IIHS), the agency said on Thursday.
Chevrolet Impala, Ford Motor Co's Taurus and Tesla's
Model S were the three sedans that got "only an acceptable
rating" in a test designed to simulate what happens when the
front driver-side corner of a vehicle strikes a tree or another
vehicle, the IIHS said.
Ford's Lincoln Continental, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and
Toyota Motor Corp's Avalon received the highest rating
overall, the agency said.
In the test, the seat belt in Tesla's Model S was not
effective and could lead to the driver's head striking the
steering wheel hard through the air bag, according to the
report.
Tesla's Model S received the highest rating in IIHS's crash
testing in every category except one, the small overlap front
crash test, where it received the second highest rating
available, a Tesla spokesperson said in an email.
"IIHS and dozens of other private industry groups around the
world have methods and motivations that suit their own
subjective purposes," the spokesperson said.
Tesla said the most objective and accurate independent
vehicle safety test is done by the U.S. government, which found
Model S and Model X to have the lowest probability of injury of
any cars that it has ever tested.
In order to get the top IIHS rating, automakers must have a
frontal crash prevention system with automatic braking
capabilities to prevent a rear-end collision.
The vehicles must stop or slow down without driver
intervention before hitting a target in tests at 12 or 25 miles
per hour among other factors, IIHS said.
Toyota said in a statement it is committed to developing
safe and reliable vehicles.
General Motors Co declined to comment, while Ford and
Mercedes were not immediately available for comment.
The IIHS is a research arm of the insurance industry, and
its crash tests are increasingly influential in guiding vehicle
safety design. Automakers strive for top ratings in IIHS tests
as they do on federal crash tests.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Gopakumar Warrier)