UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
* Company expects to ship up to 50,000 bpd by year-end
* Previous estimates were for 40,000 bpd
* Rail unloading facility on target to start in September
HOUSTON, Aug 2 Tesoro Corp aims to ship more cut-price North Dakota Bakken crude to its Washington state refinery than originally planned, CEO Greg Goff said on Thursday.
The company had aimed to ship up to 40,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude via rail to its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes, Washington, to back out use of more expensive Alaskan North Slope oil.
Tesoro said on Thursday that it had permits to ship another 10,000 bpd, bringing the total to 50,000 bpd.
Goff told analysts during the company's second-quarter earnings conference call that Tesoro expects shipments to start in September as planned, and ramp up to 50,000 bpd from the initial 30,000 bpd by year-end.
"We don't know how easy it will be to get the unit trains in and out of there," Goff said, referring to the gradual ramp-up. "Our projected rate of 50,000 bpd will be to take a unit train six out of seven days per week."
His comments came a day after Tesoro reported a 78 percent spike in quarterly profit on Wednesday, surpassing analyst expectations, on better West Coast refining margins.
Goff said that Tesoro expects to load its first westbound unit train this month. The new facility is on target for shipments to start in September.
Other companies are considering similar moves to ship Bakken crude to Pacific Northwest refineries to obtain the same cost benefit. BP Plc said it may ship Bakken crude to its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, Washington, and Phillips 66 plans to do the same for its 100,000 bpd refinery in Ferndale, Washington. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Matthew Lewis)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.