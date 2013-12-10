* West Coast offloading expected to reach 910,000 bpd by
2015
* Rail-to-barge project part of growth
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Dec 10 Independent refiner Tesoro Corp
sees rail unloading capacity all along the U.S. West
Coast for North Dakota Bakken crude oil growing to nearly 1
million barrels per day through 2015, an executive said on
Tuesday.
The projected jump to 910,000 bpd from the industry's
current unloading capacity of 218,000 bpd - an increase of more
than 300 percent - includes Tesoro's $100 million joint-venture
railport project in Washington state, Keith Casey, senior vice
president of strategy and business development for Tesoro, said
on a webcast of the company's annual meeting with analysts.
Other refiners and logistics companies are building or
seeking to build smaller projects to bring in cheaper crude via
rail as well.
"Loading capacity is keeping pace with production growth,"
Casey said.
The growth will accommodate increasing efforts by West Coast
refiners to tap inland U.S. and Canadian heavy crudes via rail -
cheaper alternatives to imports and Alaskan crude - as no major
pipelines move crude to that largely isolated market.
Tesoro's rail-to-barge project with Savage Services is the
largest of the offloading projects announced so far.
Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts that the
railport is seeking a state permit that would allow handling of
up to 380,000 barrels per day of crude.
"That will be the permit," Goff said. "But the way the
system is being built, rail shipments we estimate will be around
300,000 barrels per day there."
Tesoro expects the permit to be awarded by the third quarter
next year.
Casey said West Coast refiners now receive about 810,000 bpd
in what he called "substitutable" waterborne imports and Alaskan
crude, or shipments that can be replaced by cheaper crudes
received via rail.
The region's expected rail unloading capacity growth to
910,000 bpd will more than surpass that, he said.
Tesoro is committed to take up to 60,000 bpd of crude railed
to the Port of Vancouver once the project starts up in late 2014
and early 2015, and the joint venture can offer the rest to
other west Coast refiners.
Several also are working on their own rail offloading
projects, including BP Plc, Phillips 66 and Alon
Energy USA. Tesoro also rails up to 50,000 bpd of Bakken
crude to its 120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington.
CRUDE FLEXIBILITY
Goff noted that Tesoro doesn't have long-term contracts for
imports, so the company can easily substitute cheaper U.S. crude
at its refineries.
"In no case do we have long-term contracts that limit our
flexibility to take crude" except for a seven-year deal with
Newfield Exploration Co to supply the company's 57,500 bpd
refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah, Goff said.
"Otherwise, we have the flexibility to optimize on a
short-term basis," he said.