BRIEF-Agilent Technologies introduces a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Feb 6 Tesoro Corp is replacing older railcars in its crude-by-rail fleet with ones that have the latest safety design, Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday.
He said 90 percent of Tesoro's fleet consists of railcars that meet the latest design standards embraced by the rail industry for all tank cars manufactured after October 2011. By mid-2014, the company is replacing the remaining 10 percent with cars that meet the standards, he said.
The upgrade comes after several explosive crashes that involved trains moving crude oil. Tesoro receives up to 50,000 barrels per day of North Dakota Bakken crude oil at its 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Anacortes, Washington.
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
* UNITED AIRLINES MODERNIZES AIRPORT SCREENING EXPERIENCE WITH DEBUT OF FULLY REDESIGNED SECURITY CHECKPOINT AT NEWARK LIBERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: