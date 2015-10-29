METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
HOUSTON Oct 29 Tesoro Corp sees continued value in railing North Dakota Bakken crude to its Washington state refinery despite higher costs because of improved yields, Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday.
"We still see economic value to be able to move Bakken to the West Coast and achieve the benefits that we have always stated, which primarily are driven by the yield improvements in the refineries," he said.
Bakken's discounts to other crudes have narrowed in the fallout of the global oil price rout, siphoning some profitability of oil-by-rail. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.