PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 17 U.S. antitrust regulators have given oil refiner Tesoro Corp and its logistics subsidiary approval to buy Northwest Products Pipeline system and related assets from Chevron Corp, on the condition that its sells a petroleum terminal in Boise, Idaho, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
Tesoro struck a deal in December to buy the assets from Chevron for $400 million but lowered the price in May to $355 million after a renegotiation.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd.