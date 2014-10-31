By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 31 Tesoro Corp doesn't
expect to add stabilizers that remove flammable natural gas
liquids from crude in North Dakota's prolific Bakken shale,
where the company is expanding its pipeline infrastructure,
Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff said on Friday.
"That's not something we intend to pursue right now," Goff
told Reuters in an interview a day after Tesoro reported
third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. He
said the Texas-based company didn't necessarily see the addition
of stabilizers as "something that will need to be done."
North Dakota plans to issue new rules for the treatment of
crude on Nov. 13 to address the removal of NGLs before
transporting oil to markets.
Producers say existing equipment, so-called
"heater-treaters" that remove some NGLs, are sufficient and
could satisfy new standards with some changes. Stabilizers,
common in Texas to remove NGLs to ensure crude is safe for
pipeline transport, are more sophisticated and would be costly
to build if required.
The issue emerged as regulators consider ways to reduce the
volatility of Bakken oil in light of several fiery crude train
crashes since mid-2013.
Tesoro operates a refinery in the Bakken and receives up to
50,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude via rail at its
Washington State refinery.
The company also is expanding its Connolly crude gathering
pipeline system in western North Dakota. In addition, Tesoro's
logistics affiliate is entering the natural gas gathering and
processing business with its $2.5 billion acquisition of QEP
Field Services, which includes another small crude gathering
system in North Dakota.
Goff said it was "way too early" to say whether the QEP
deal, announced last week, will lead to Tesoro exporting NGLs
such as propane and butane from the U.S. West Coast.
Although the deal exemplifies Tesoro's intent to beef up its
logistics business, he said the company still expects growth in
its refining and marketing divisions.
Tesoro also remains focused on areas where the company
already operates - the Midwest, Rockies and West Coast - rather
than the U.S. Gulf Coast and East Coast regions, he said.
Goff told analysts in a conference call on Friday that
Tesoro has applied for permits to integrate its two Los
Angeles-area refineries, improve flexibility of gasoline and
diesel yields and cut emissions. If approved, the project would
wrap up in 2017.
The Los Angeles system also will start receiving Canadian
heavy crude in the current quarter when Plains All American
starts up its 70,000-bpd crude-by-rail offloading system
in Bakersfield, California, Goff said. The crude will reach
Wyoming via pipeline, go to Bakersfield via rail and then arrive
at the refinery via pipeline.
Tesoro reported late on Thursday that its third-quarter
earnings surged 300 percent to $396 million, or $3.05 per share,
as its refineries ran full-out and costs fell.
Tesoro shares rose 4.4 percent to $71.09 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Paul Simao)