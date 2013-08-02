HOUSTON Aug 2 Tesoro Corp said on Friday that its $100 million joint-venture project to build a rail and marine facility in Washington State to help supply its West Coast refineries with cheaper inland U.S. crude oil is on target to be developed in the next year.

Chief Executive Greg Goff also said the project with Savage Cos is Tesoro's focus to get cheaper crude - primarily that from North Dakota's Bakken shale oil play - to Tesoro's California refineries.