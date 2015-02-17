HOUSTON Feb 17 Tesoro Corp has approved
two projects at its Washington state refinery to produce a
petrochemical feedstock for export and cleaner gasoline, the
company said on Tuesday.
The company's $300 million mixed xylenes project, slated to
start up in 2017, will gather reformate, a high-octane gasoline
blending stock, from Tesoro's U.S. West Coast refineries at its
120,000 barrels per day refinery in Anacortes. There, a new unit
will extract 15,000 bpd of xylene from the reformate primarily
to export to Asian markets.
Xylene is used primarily to make polyester fibers and films
for clothing, food packaging and beverage containers, Tesoro
said.
C.J. Warner, Tesoro's executive vice president of strategy
and business development, told analysts in December that
gasoline supply on the West Coast was ample, while Asian demand
for xylenes was growing.
The company can extract xylene from reformate not needed for
gasoline and export it at lower cost than U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries because of the closer proximity to those markets, she
said.
The company also approved a $90 million naphtha
isomerization project, slated to start up in 2018, that is
intended to comply with reduced-sulfur gasoline regulations and
cut gasoline production costs, Tesoro said. Naphtha is a
building block for gasoline.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays)