Aug 1 U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp on
Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit after refinery
maintenance hurt production and rising crude oil prices sapped
margins.
Net income from continuing operations in the quarter was
$238 million, or $1.72 per share, compared with $363 million, or
$2.58 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Excluding special items and its discontinued Hawaii
business, the company earned $1.56 per share. Special items
included a benefit of 24 cents a share for a pipeline settlement
in California and costs of 8 cents a share related to its
acquisition of BP's Southern California refining,
marketing and logistics business.