By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK Oct 10 A Tesoro Logistics LP
pipeline has spilled more than 20,000 barrels of crude oil into
a rural North Dakota field, the biggest leak in the state since
it became a major U.S. producer.
The pipeline was carrying crude oil from the Bakken shale
play, which has lifted North Dakota into the No. 2 spot in terms
of oil production among U.S. states. The affected part of the
line has been shut down, Tesoro said.
The leak, first discovered by a landowner on Sept. 29 in a
low-lying hilltop nine miles northeast of Tioga, North Dakota,
did not pose an immediate threat to groundwater sources, Kris
Roberts, who leads the environmental response team at the state
Department of Health, told Reuters.
At an estimated 20,600 barrels, the spill would rank among
the country's biggest in recent years. U.S. pipelines are
pumping more oil than ever to bring shale oil and Canadian crude
to refiners, and critics are raising questions about safety.
Authorities said there were no surface bodies of water like
lakes, streams or rivers within a five-mile radius of the site.
Still, the incident could add to a fractious political debate
over the construction of more pipelines, such as the much larger
Keystone XL from Canada to Oklahoma.
San Antonio, Texas-based Tesoro Logistics said the leak
occurred on a small, 6-inch diameter pipeline that Was carrying
Bakken oil to the Stampede rail facility, outside Columbus,
North Dakota.
The line is part of the company's "High Plains" pipeline
system in North Dakota and Montana, which gathers oil from the
Bakken shale and delivers it to another Enbridge pipeline and
Tesoro's 68,000 bpd Mandan refinery in North Dakota.
It was not clear what caused the spill or how long it
lasted, according to Tesoro and the state regulators. Tesoro had
initially reported that 1,000 barrels of oil leaked from the
pipeline.
"The pipeline was shut immediately and the leak is now
contained," said Tina Barbee, a Tesoro spokeswoman.
The leak was isolated in an immediate 7.3-acres area of the
spill and within the top 10 feet of clay soil, according to a
report filed with the National Response Center on Oct. 8.
Such reports are publicly available on the National Response
Center website within 24 hours of their filing but the services
were interrupted last week because of the U.S. government
shutdown.
Tesoro had initially estimated that only 1,000 barrels of
oil leaked from the pipeline.
Tesoro's 68,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Mandan, North
Dakota is operating normally but third party shippers who were
transporting oil on the pipeline have been affected by the
shutdown, Barbee said. It is not clear if the refinery is
directly linked to the shut pipeline.
Repairs on the line, along with containment and remediation
work, could cost the company $4 million, Tesoro said in a
statement released Thursday.
Tesoro said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)
were at the site monitoring its response.
The regional EPA office could not be reached because of the
government shutdown.
This is the biggest oil spill in North Dakota since 1
million barrels of salt water brine, a by-product of oil
production, leaked from a well site in 2006, according to the
state Department of Health. Another pipeline leak in 1989 also
released large volumes of oil to the environment.
North Dakota produced more than 874,000 barrels per day in
July.