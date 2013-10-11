UPDATE 2-Norway's $900 bln fund drops 10 more firms with links to coal
* Probing Turkish textile sector for human rights risk (Adds CEO quotes, green group reaction, detail on tax position paper, probe in Turkish textile industry)
Oct 11 Initial investigation suggests pipeline corrosion led to a 20,600 barrel oil leak from a Tesoro Logistics LP pipeline in North Dakota, the state Public Service Commission said on Friday.
The six-inch pipeline was carrying crude oil from the Bakken shale to the Stampede rail facility outside Columbus, North Dakota, when a local farmer discovered oil spouting from the pipeline on Sept. 29.
* Probing Turkish textile sector for human rights risk (Adds CEO quotes, green group reaction, detail on tax position paper, probe in Turkish textile industry)
* Government says prepared to act if markets fail consumers (Updates with government comment on rises)
HOUSTON, March 7 Motiva Enterprises Chief Executive Dan Romasko said on Tuesday that U.S. consumers would likely react negatively to higher fuel prices due to a proposed border tax on imports.