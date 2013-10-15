HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 8:50 A.M. EST/1350 GMT
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Oct 15 Tesoro Logistics LP will repair and replace a 200-foot section of the North Dakota pipeline that leaked 20,600 barrels of Bakken oil onto farmland in late September, the company said on Tuesday.
The plan has been submitted and approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the company said.
Tesoro declined to comment on the cause of the leak, citing ongoing investigations. It did not provide a date for the possible restart of the line.
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT, March 8 Informal talks between Swiss chemicals group Clariant and its U.S. peer Huntsman Corp over a tie-up ended late last year over a disagreement about who would play the lead role, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Owner Toshiba takes $6.3 bln hit from Westinghouse US problems