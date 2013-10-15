NEW YORK Oct 15 Tesoro Logistics LP will repair and replace a 200-foot section of the 20-year old North Dakota pipeline that leaked 20,600 barrels of Bakken oil onto farmland in late September, the company said on Tuesday.

The six-inch pipeline, which runs 35 miles, was carrying oil to a rail facility outside Columbus in northwest North Dakota when it ruptured. A local farmer, who was harvesting wheat on his farm, discovered oil spouting from the line on Sept. 29.

The repair plans were submitted to and approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the company said.

"Once extracted, a portion of the pipeline will be sent to an independent lab for analysis," Megan Arredondo, a Tesoro spokeswoman said.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company declined to say what caused the leak, citing ongoing investigations. It did not provide a date for the line's restart.

State regulators have pointed to corrosion as the possible cause of the leak although the investigation, headed by PHMSA, is not yet complete.

So far, just over 2,100 barrels of the spilled oil has been recovered, Arredondo said.

BP Plc built the pipeline in 1993 and Tesoro bought it in 2001.