BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgian chemicals and plastics
group Tessenderlo said on Wednesday it would sell its
European PVC profiles business Profialis to a private investment
company in order to exit a struggling construction market.
Tessenderlo said the divestment was part of its strategy to
focus on specialty chemicals in the food, agriculture, water
management sector as well as the recycling of organic waste.
Revenues at Tessenderlo's plastic pipes and profiles
business, of which the unit being sold to Los
Angeles-headquartered OpenGate Capital is a part, fell by 10
percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year.
Tessenderlo said Profialis had two production facilities in
France and Belgium as well as distribution centres in Hungary
and Poland. It did not disclose the sale price.
Overall, recurring operating profit for the whole group
came in at 33.3 million euros ($41.85 million)in the second
quarter, above the 30.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of
four analysts.
Tessenderlo said it remained cautious for the rest of 2012
and expected that demand for its products should be slightly
below year-ago levels in the second half.
The group's Kerley unit, which makes chemicals for
agriculture, mining and water treatment applications, reported a
32 percent increase in sales, the group's strongest performance.
The Gelatin and Akiolis business, which makes gelatins for
the food and pharmaceutical industries and produces biofuel from
organic waste, also performed well, posting a 8.3 percent
increase in revenues.
Revenues fell at Tessenderlo's inorganics business, mainly
caused by lower volumes of fertilisers used in dry and arid
areas.
Tessenderlo also said it had sold its organic chlorine
activities in China in August.
($1 = 0.7958 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)