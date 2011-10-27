(Adds details, background)
* Q3 operating profit 27.5 mln euros vs 22.7 mln expected
* Says Q4 operating result to be in line with last year
* Strong performance from animal feed, fertiliser businesses
BRUSSELS, Oct 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics
group Tessenderlo on Thursday reported
better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter,
helped by strong growth in its feed phosphates and fertiliser
business.
Recurring operating profit (REBIT) came in at 27.5 million
euros ($38 million), ahead of the 22.7 million expected in a
Reuters poll.
The group's inorganics business, which makes feed phosphates
for the farming industry, almost doubled its operating profit,
as the result of improved sales.
Tessenderlo Kerley, a fertiliser unit, improved its
operating result by about 43 percent, citing ongoing strength in
the agricultural market.
Only the Plastic Pipe System and Profiles unit suffered a
decline in revenues and profits, mainly because of low demand
from the construction industry.
Tessenderlo said it expected its performance to remain solid
in the fourth quarter, but said a weaker construction market and
additional investment would lead to an operating result in line
with the previous year.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Barbara Lewis)