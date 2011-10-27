(Adds details, background)

* Q3 operating profit 27.5 mln euros vs 22.7 mln expected

* Says Q4 operating result to be in line with last year

* Strong performance from animal feed, fertiliser businesses

BRUSSELS, Oct 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo on Thursday reported better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter, helped by strong growth in its feed phosphates and fertiliser business.

Recurring operating profit (REBIT) came in at 27.5 million euros ($38 million), ahead of the 22.7 million expected in a Reuters poll.

The group's inorganics business, which makes feed phosphates for the farming industry, almost doubled its operating profit, as the result of improved sales.

Tessenderlo Kerley, a fertiliser unit, improved its operating result by about 43 percent, citing ongoing strength in the agricultural market.

Only the Plastic Pipe System and Profiles unit suffered a decline in revenues and profits, mainly because of low demand from the construction industry.

Tessenderlo said it expected its performance to remain solid in the fourth quarter, but said a weaker construction market and additional investment would lead to an operating result in line with the previous year. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Barbara Lewis)