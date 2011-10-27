* Q3 operating profit 27.5 mln euros vs 22.7 mln expected

* Says Q4 operating result to be in line with last year

* Strong performance from animal feed, fertiliser businesses (Adds share reaction, CFO comments)

BRUSSELS, Oct 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo reported better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter, helped by strong growth in its feed phosphates and fertiliser business.

The company said on Thursday recurring operating profit (REBIT) came in at 27.5 million euros ($38 million), ahead of the 22.7 million expected in a Reuters poll.

Shares opened 5.2 percent higher and were 4.3 percent up at 950 GMT (1150 CET).

The group's inorganics business, which makes feed phosphates for the farming industry, almost doubled its operating profit, as the result of improved sales.

Tessenderlo Kerley, a fertiliser unit, improved its operating result by about 43 percent, citing ongoing strength in the agricultural market.

Only the Plastic Pipe System and Profiles unit suffered a decline in revenues and profits, mainly because of low demand from the construction industry.

Tessenderlo said it expected its performance to remain solid in the fourth quarter, but said a weaker construction market and additional investment would lead to an operating result in line with the previous year.

In June Tessenderlo sold its PVC and Chlor-Alkali activities to Kerling Group for 110 million euros.

Tessenderlo said during a conference call that having done this "large and tricky" disposal it would feel comfortable about not making any further disposals in 2012.

"We intend to make some, and yes the economic environment is challenging for disposals, but as we're not in any hurry to do these disposals we're not especially worried. If we don't get the price we want, we will wait," Chief Financial Officer Mel de Vogue said during a conference call with analysts. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Barbara Lewis)