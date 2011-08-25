* Q2 recurring op profit 41 mln euros vs 42.1 mln expected

* Sees H2 results in line with those of H2 2010

* Guides for improved operating results in 2011

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo's (TESB.BR) operating profit grew by slightly less than expected in the second quarter and it said that second half results would be broadly in line with 2010 levels.

The group said on Thursday it had seen growth in fertiliser business Kerley as well as food waste unit Akiolis, while its Inorganics unit suffered a decline in sales. Recurring operating profit for the second quarter grew 13.2 percent from last year to 41 million euros ($57.75 million), just below the 42.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group took a charge of 158 million euros to dispose of its PVC and Chlor-Alkali activities [ID:nLDE75D0BL], resulting in a net loss of 133.3 million euros for the April-June period.

Tessenderlo said it expected results in the second half of its remaining operations to be broadly in line with those of the last six months of 2010, resulting in a clearly improved operating result for the whole year. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop) ($1=.7099 Euro)