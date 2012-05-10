BRUSSELS May 10 Belgian chemicals company
Tessenderlo remained cautious for 2012 as its markets
in Europe and the Middle East were affected by political and
economic uncertainty, helping cut first quarter operating profit
by more than a third.
Its inorganics division, which makes potassium sulfate, a
fertilizer used in arid and semi-arid areas, is still suffering
the effect of the Arab Spring political uprisings in the Middle
East, and economic uncertainty surrounding the fate of the euro
zone.
Tessenderlo repeated on Thursday the outlook it gave when
publishing its full-year results in February that it is cautious
about how this year will end up.
Overall, its recurring operating profit fell 36 percent to
22.6 million euros ($29.2 million), slightly above the 21.6
million euros expected on average by five banks and brokerages
polled by Reuters.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton)