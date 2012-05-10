BRUSSELS May 10 Belgian chemicals company Tessenderlo remained cautious for 2012 as its markets in Europe and the Middle East were affected by political and economic uncertainty, helping cut first quarter operating profit by more than a third.

Its inorganics division, which makes potassium sulfate, a fertilizer used in arid and semi-arid areas, is still suffering the effect of the Arab Spring political uprisings in the Middle East, and economic uncertainty surrounding the fate of the euro zone.

Tessenderlo repeated on Thursday the outlook it gave when publishing its full-year results in February that it is cautious about how this year will end up.

Overall, its recurring operating profit fell 36 percent to 22.6 million euros ($29.2 million), slightly above the 21.6 million euros expected on average by five banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton)