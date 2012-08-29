BRUSSELS Aug 29 The analyst consensus for
Tessenderlo's 2012 earnings may be "slightly on the high side",
the group's chief executive told a conference call following its
second-quarter results on Wednesday.
"The consensus, the way I see it, is probably, but I'm
really saying slightly, a bit on the high side," said Chief
Executive Frank Coenen when asked whether he was still
comfortable with a consensus seeing a core profit decline of 7
to 10 percent in 2012.
The group's recurring operating profit for the second
quarter was 33.3 million euros ($41.85 million), above the 30.1
million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Ben Deighton)