BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
March 25 Technology patent firm Tessera Technologies Inc said it is searching for a new chief executive to replace Robert Young.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value had called for the sacking of the CEO and an overhaul of the board of Tessera earlier this month.
The company on Monday named three new independent directors and said it intends to nominate six independent directors at its annual shareholder meeting.
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027