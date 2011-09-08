BRIEF-Immersion reaches agreement with Viex Capital Advisors
* Sees Q3 rev $60 mln vs est $74.3 mln
* Says Q3 hurt by lower micro-electronics sales
Sept 8 Chip technology developer Tessera Technologies forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates hurt by lower micro-electronics sales and fewer memory chips shipped by companies that license its technology.
The company sees third-quarter revenue of about $60 million. Analysts, on average, were looking for revenue of $74.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The San Jose, California-based company's shares were down 8 percent at $12.50 in extended trade. They had closed at $13.57 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
