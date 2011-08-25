* Says to close Yokohama development facility
* Sees total charge of $2.0-$2.5 mln in Q3
(Follows alerts)
Aug 25 Tessera Technologies Inc said it
would cut jobs at its Yokohama, Japan development facility, and
subsequently close it to streamline costs and operations.
The chip technology developer expects a total charge related
to the closure of $2.0-$2.5 million in the third quarter,
including about $1.2 million related to jobcuts, it said in a
regulatory filing on Thursday.
Tessera's decision to close the Japan facility follows
disappointing preliminary second-quarter results reported in
July.
The San Jose, California-based company had also said earlier
in the year that it was looking at a possible separation of its
imaging and optics business, including a spin-off.
Tessera shares, which have lost 22 percent since it reported
preliminary quarterly results, closed down 4 percent at $13.47
on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)