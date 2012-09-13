BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners posts Q4 earnings $0.39/shr
* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Tessera Technologies Inc : * Shares rise 5.7 percent in extended trade after outlook
* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Expects 2017 same-store sales growth of 4.6 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
* BioTime - Deconsolidation of Oncocyte's financial's from co's consolidated financial statements; co to report pro forma non-cash gain of about $56 million