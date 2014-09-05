Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 Tessi SA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 Group consolidated net profit of 9.9 million euros versus 11.7 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 revenue of 121.3 million euros versus 121.0 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 net margin 8.2 pct versus 9.7 pct in H1 2013
* For FY Tessi aims at preserving its margins
Source text: bit.ly/1qBb7fI
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)