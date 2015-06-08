UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID, June 9 Spanish builder Sacyr said on Monday it had agreed to sell property management company Testa to Merlin Properties for 1.79 billion euros ($2 billion).
In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, the builder said the deal would significantly improve its financial position. ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Ken Wills)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February