By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, July 2
MONTREAL, July 2 Canadian anti-corruption police
in the province of Quebec on Thursday raided the Montreal and
Quebec City offices of engineering firm BPR Inc., a subsidiary
of California-based Tetra Tech Inc.
A spokeswoman for Quebec's anti corruption force, which goes
by the French acronym UPAC, said police were looking for
evidence during an ongoing investigation. Anne-Frederick
Laurence said about 60 police officers were participating in the
raid, but declined to give further details about the
investigation.
On its Canadian website, BPR confirmed the presence of UPAC
officers and said it intended to help "advance the
investigation."
A spokesperson for Tetra Tech, which bought BPR in 2010,
could not be reached immediately for comment.
Canadian media reported the officers are searching for
evidence in connection with BPR's involvement in a C$355 million
($282.58 million) water management contract awarded by Montreal
in 2007 but canceled two years later following a critical report
by the city's auditor general.
A scandal involving that contract was one of several events
that led to the creation of a 2011 public inquiry into
corruption and collusion in the construction industry in
Canada's predominately French-language province.
($1 = 1.2563 Canadian dollars)
