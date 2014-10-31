Oct 31 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Reports Q3 returned net economic income of $7.9 million

* 9-month annualised return on equity (ROE) is 6.9 percent

* Assets under management at Sept. 30 are $10.6 billion, up from $9.2 billion at 2013 year-end

* Fee income at Sept. 30 is $56.0 million, up 28.1 percent on same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: